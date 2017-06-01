NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Paige 'luckiest' to be in Bok squad

2017-06-01 18:00
Rudy Paige (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - According to a Sport24 poll, scrumhalf Rudy Paige can consider himself lucky to be in the Springbok squad for the three Tests against France this month.

Paige, a member of South Africa's Rugby World Cup squad in 2015, hasn't been in fantastic form in 2017 and has found himself behind Piet van Zyl in the Bulls' pecking order this season. 

But Bok coach Allister Coetzee has backed the 27-year-old, who will line up alongside Ross Cronje and Francois Hougaard as the three scrumhalves in the squad. 

In the poll, Sport24 asked readers which member of Coetzee's squad could consider themselves the luckiest to have earned a call-up. 

Over 14 000 votes were cast, with readers overwhelmingly suggesting that Paige should thank his lucky stars. 

This is how the poll finished:

Which player in the 31-man Springbok squad to face France can consider himself most fortunate? 

Rudy Paige - 44%

Chiliboy Ralepelle - 24%

Frans Steyn - 7%

Raymond Rhule - 5%

Lukhanyo Am - 5%

Dillyn Leyds - 4%

Coenie Oosthuizen - 4%

Francois Hougaard - 4%

AN Other - 2%

Andries Coetzee - 1%

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
