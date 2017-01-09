NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Morne Steyn remains available for Boks

2017-01-09 08:00
Morne Steyn (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok and Stade Français flyhalf Morne Steyn has moved to correct a report which hinted that he would retire from international rugby.

French rugby publication, Midi Olympique, posted an article on January 3 which seemed to confirm that Steyn would not run out for the Springboks again.

"I'm saying now that I won't play for the Springboks anymore," he reportedly said.

"The trips, the time away, all of it has become too much. And what is more back home, Handre Pollard is back from injury. He and Pat Lambie are very talented. It's time for them instead of me."

However it appears that the 66-Test capped veteran was misquoted and he corrected the report via a statement released by the Digidust Sport Agency.

The official release reads:

Morne Steyn has asked us to clarify some comments made in an article published by Midi Olympique on January 3rd 2017, titled "Morne Steyn wishes to put an end to his international career".

To date, he has made no decision regarding his international career.

His remarks merely underlined that he is aware that South Africa has two very talented flyhalves with Handre Pollard and Pat Lambie, and that naturally, as they are both younger than him, they represent more the future of the national team than he does.

However he keeps himself ready to serve his country and the Springboks if Allister Coetzee wishes to call him, as he has already done it 66 times in the past.

That said, Morne wants also to mention that his current main concern is to be very performant with his club, the Stade Français Paris.

Read more on:    springboks  |  stade francais  |  morne steyn  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jones plays down new bonus-point system

2017-01-08 20:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Caster Semenya ties the knot - PICTURES! Abbott’s departure sort of a blessing in disguise Proteas: All-pace is serious option Rabada cracks top ten ‘They’re going to miss him’
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 