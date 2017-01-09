Morne Steyn remains available for Boks

Cape Town - Springbok and Stade Français flyhalf Morne Steyn has moved to correct a report which hinted that he would retire from international rugby.

French rugby publication, Midi Olympique, posted an article on January 3 which seemed to confirm that Steyn would not run out for the Springboks again.

"I'm saying now that I won't play for the Springboks anymore," he reportedly said.

"The trips, the time away, all of it has become too much. And what is more back home, Handre Pollard is back from injury. He and Pat Lambie are very talented. It's time for them instead of me."

However it appears that the 66-Test capped veteran was misquoted and he corrected the report via a statement released by the Digidust Sport Agency.

The official release reads:

Morne Steyn has asked us to clarify some comments made in an article published by Midi Olympique on January 3rd 2017, titled "Morne Steyn wishes to put an end to his international career".

To date, he has made no decision regarding his international career.

His remarks merely underlined that he is aware that South Africa has two very talented flyhalves with Handre Pollard and Pat Lambie, and that naturally, as they are both younger than him, they represent more the future of the national team than he does.

However he keeps himself ready to serve his country and the Springboks if Allister Coetzee wishes to call him, as he has already done it 66 times in the past.

That said, Morne wants also to mention that his current main concern is to be very performant with his club, the Stade Français Paris.