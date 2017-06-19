NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Mohoje ruled out of third Test, Kriel could be fit

2017-06-19 20:04
Oupa Mohoje (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok team doctor, Dr Konrad von Hagen has confirmed that Oupa Mohoje will not be fit for the third Test match against France in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Mahoje left the field after a clash of heads early in the first half during the second Test in Durban. He was replaced by Jean-Luc du Preez.

Jesse Kriel, who missed the second Test is busy with the final phase of his return to play protocol and will be available for selection if he comes through the tests successfully. 

The midfielder received a blow to the head in the first Test in Pretoria, which resulted in a weeklong layoff. 

Van Hagen confirmed that those were the only injury worries at present.

“There are the usual bumps and bruises but that is to be expected after tough and very physical Test match,” said Dr Von Hagen. “Other than that, the players are in good physical condition and in high spirits.”

The Bok team to take on France in the final series encounter will be named on Thursday afternoon.

Whiteley plays down renaissance talk

2017-06-19 20:04

