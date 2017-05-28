NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Mapoe replaces injured Am in Bok squad

2017-05-28 18:50
Lionel Mapoe (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Sharks centre, Lukhanyo Am, sustained a cheekbone fracture in Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Stormers.

He will undergo surgery in the coming week, which rules him out of action for the Springboks’ Castle Lager Incoming Test Series against France.

Am is replaced by Lions centre Lionel Mapoe, who is drafted from the SA ‘A’ side that was announced earlier in the week to face the French Barbarians in a two-match series.

Mapoe has earned 11 Springbok Test caps to date since making his international debut on 25 July 2015 against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

He has played in eight Tests for the Boks in midfield and three times on the wing.

Meanwhile, the Springbok squad will assemble on Monday in Plettenberg Bay in the Southern Cape to continue with preparations for the forthcoming series against France.

Read more on:    springboks  |  lukhanyo am  |  lionel mapoe  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 14

2017-05-28 16:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Another Springbok to head overseas? Brilliant Sharks outsmart Stormers Proteas blow victory, lose England ODI series Du Preez added to Springbok squad De Villiers angry at 'ball-tampering' inference
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Vote

Which player in the 31-man Springbok squad to face France can consider himself most fortunate?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 