Kings Park expecting bigger crowd than Loftus

Durban - The Sharks say that ticket sales have been increasing steadily throughout the week for Saturday's second Test between the Springboks and France at Kings Park in Durban.

The official crowd number for the Loftus Versfeld Test last weekend was disappointing, with a little under 30 000 spectators witnessing South Africa's first Test of 2017, which they won 37-14.

But with two days left for fans to buy tickets for Durban on Saturday, the Sharks have confirmed to Sport24 that they are expecting between 32 000 and 35 000 fans.

"Our preparations are done and Growthpoint Kings Park is looking forward to hosting an exciting Test Match on Saturday," the franchise said via email.

Tickets are obviously still on sale, and anyone wishing to purchase can do so at the Sharks ticket office at Kings Park, which will be open on Friday and Saturday, or on Computicket.

Tickets range from between R250 and R500.

The match kicks off at 17:05 and the Boks can claim a series win with a victory.

The third and final Test will be played in Johannesburg at Ellis Park next weekend.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

France

15 Scott Spedding, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 François Trinh-Duc, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kévin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifeuna, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Substitutes: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Julien le Devedec, 20 Bernard le Roux, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Nans Ducuing