Springboks

Jean-Luc stays with Boks for France series

2017-06-07 14:59
Jean-Luc du Preez (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez will remain with the Springbok squad throughout the three-Test series against France, SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

Du Preez was initially picked for the SA ‘A’ squad for their two matches against the French Barbarians, before being invited to train with the Springboks at their training camp in Plettenberg Bay last week.

But after it was confirmed that Duane Vermeulen will miss the entire France series due to a shoulder injury, Du Preez will stay in the Springbok camp.

The first Test against the French is scheduled for Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday (June 10), before Tests at Kings Park in Durban (June 17) and Ellis Park in Johannesburg (June 24).

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain)

Backs

Lionel Mapoe, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn


Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
