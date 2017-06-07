NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

It's still 'Fortress Loftus' for Boks

2017-06-07 08:51
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Bulls may have been woeful there this season, but the Springboks still boast a superb record at Loftus Versfeld

The Bulls have already lost three times in front of their home crowd in Super Rugby this season, but you would have to go back to 2016 and a 45-26 loss to the All Blacks to find the last time the Springboks came unstuck in Pretoria. 

It is the venue for Saturday's first Test against France as coach Allister Coetzee looks to start 2017 on a high, and if the Boks win it will be their NINTH successive victory at the venue.

One of those victories came in 2009 in the second Test against the touring British and Irish Lions, when Morne Steyn's last minute penalty from inside his own half gave the Boks and coach Peter de Villiers a 28-25 win on the day and a historic series victory. 

Last year, Coetzee had one of his better days as Bok coach so far when he relied on Steyn for an 18-10 win against the Wallabies.

In total, dating back to 1955, the Springboks have won 26 of their 34 matches at Loftus - a win percentage of 76.47%.

Last 10 Bok results at Loftus:

2016: SA 18-10 Australia

2014: SA 13-6 Argentina 

2013: SA 56-23 Samoa

2012: SA 31-8 Australia

2010: SA 44-31 Australia 

2009: SA 28-25 British & Irish Lions

2008: SA 37-21 Wales

2007: SA 55-22 England

2006: SA 26-45 New Zealand 

2005: SA 22-16 Australia 

Read more on:    springboks  |  france  |  allister coetzee  |  pretoria  |  rugby
Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

