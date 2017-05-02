NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Hosting RWC 2023 would leave a “huge legacy” to SA

2017-05-02 17:52
GAME ON: Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi is passionate about development. (Sydney Seshibedi, Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The new Minister of Sport and Recreation, Thulas Nxesi, said on Tuesday that the hosting of the Rugby World Cup in South Africa in 2023 could make a huge impact on the country, much like the 2010 Soccer World Cup had.

Nxesi paid a visit to the headquarters of SA Rugby in Cape Town on Tuesday, his first since taking office a month ago. He was met by SA Rugby President and CEO, Mark Alexander and Jurie Roux, as well as members of the Executive Council and senior staff members of the organisation.

“Today’s meeting was basically a meet and greet and part of my campaign of listening and learning with all the sporting federations, finding out what their challenges are and hopefully we can help them deal with those challenges,” said Nxesi.

“Rugby is very important (in South Africa). We know our team had a slump last year, but we believe we will go back to where we belong as South African rugby.”

Nxesi drew parallels between the FIFA World Cup in South Africa and SA Rugby’s desire to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He said: “If I were to draw on my experiences from the Soccer World Cup in 2010, in terms of nation building, we saw both black and white in the stands supporting Bafana Bafana and enjoying the football.

“The legacy of that tournament, amongst black and white, is very important. A big part of that legacy is the stadia which were built, which means that we have the necessary infrastructure in place already and we don’t have to start from scratch.

“It means the hosting costs would be seriously reduced and I believe that the hosting of the Rugby World Cup in 2023 can also leave a huge legacy and make a big impact, just like soccer did (in 2010).”

Alexander thanked Nxesi for his time and said that engaging with Government would remain an important part of SA Rugby’s agenda.

“To have Mr Nxesi pay us a visit shows that Government is serious about the role sport can play in the broader South African context, and we’re grateful that we can also be part of that,” said Alexander.

“It was a very good meeting where we were able to update the minister on our plans to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023 as well as other current issues. He was briefed by the Springbok coach on his plans and we were able to brief him on the planned reduction in the number of Vodacom Super Rugby franchises.

“There is a very good channel of communication and we look forward to working with the minister in the coming years.”

NEXT ON SPORT24X

R21.75m a season for Dan Carter!

35 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy Bulls baffle with Boom signing 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10 Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern Crocked Stormers face hurting Hurricanes
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Pretoria 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Durban 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Johannesburg 17:00
Sunday, 20 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, 01:00
Sunday, 27 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, 01:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, nib Stadium 12:00
Vote

Who would you like to see Springbok coach Allister Coetzee name as his skipper for the upcoming France Test series?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 