NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Five Bok squad posers for under-pressure Coetzee

2017-05-22 21:54
Allister Coetzee (Gallo)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Under-pressure South Africa coach Allister Coetzee names his first squad of the year Tuesday for a three-Test home series against France during June.

The 53-year-old had a calamitous first season in charge with eight losses in 12 Tests, an unwanted calendar year record for the two-time world champions.

Although Coetzee has a four-year contract up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, there has been speculation that a series loss to France would trigger his sacking.

AFP Sport looks at five issues facing Coetzee ahead of his squad announcement for Tests in Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg between June 10 and 24:

OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Sections of the media have hinted at recalls for a number of experienced players discarded after a third-place finish at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

These include the Du Plessis brothers, hooker Bismarck and tighthead prop Jannie, No 8 Duane Vermeulen and winger Bryan Habana, all based in France.

Others linked to possible call-ups are winger JP Pietersen, centre Francois Steyn and winger-cum-scrumhalf Francois Hougaard.

VETERANS

A bad habit of numerous Springbok coaches has been choosing players well past their prime with the justification being that they provide experience.

Johannesburg daily The Star has questioned the wisdom of considering 33-year-old Bismarck du Plessis, once rated the best hooker in the world.

Picking him would be looking after the present, argued the newspaper, when the emphasis should be on the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

FLYHALF

A major cause of the disastrous 2016 campaign was the poor form of flyhalf Elton Jantjies, both in general play and as a goal-kicker.

No one could initially fault Coetzee for choosing the 26-year-old as he had an outstanding Super Rugby season, only to flop at Test level.

But injuries to Handre Pollard and Patrick Lambie and sending 2017 Super Rugby star Curwin Bosch to the U-20 World Cup mean Jantjies is set to face France.

SCRUMHALF

Faf de Klerk has lost the form that made him a regular starter last season and no South African Super Rugby scrumhalf has stood out.

Uncapped Ross Cronje, who succeeded De Klerk during this season as first choice at Golden Lions, has been the pick of a steady rather than spectacular group.

England-based Hougaard boasts experience and form if Coetzee looks abroad while other locals in contention include Rudy Paige and Shaun Venter.

CAPTAINCY

While Coetzee deserved most of the media criticism he received last season, then skipper and hooker Adriaan Strauss proved an equally poor leader.

Many pundits questioned why the now retired Test captain was in the team, never mind captaining it.

Who succeeds him could come down to a choice between two No 8s -- Vermeulen of Toulon and consistently successful Golden Lions skipper Warren Whiteley.

Read more on:    springboks  |  allister coetzee  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Super Rugby: Weekend teams

2017-05-21 20:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett offers Etzebeth ‘anger’ advice 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13 CEO’s son to become next Bulls head coach? Bulls inform Marais of future plans Fleck: No issues with Etzebeth discipline
CONFIRMED: Boks to face All Blacks in Cape Town 2 Blitzboks crack nod for 2016/17 Dream Team Amla, Du Plessis see off Northamptonshire Franco out if Cheetahs lose Super Rugby status Mourinho snubs media after United stroll

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Vote

Which country would you like to see host the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 