Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies

Pretoria - Former Springbok and Blue Bulls No 8, Poens Prinsloo, passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday.

Prinsloo, who played 24 games for the-then Northern Transvaal between 1955 and 1963, died of heart failure, the Bulls reported on their official website.

Prinsloo played in a solitary Test for the Springboks in 1963, when he represented South Africa at No 8 against the Wallabies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The former policeman was also a Springbok athlete, having represented South Africa in 1959 in the pole vault. He was one of only three people who got national colours in rugby and athletics, the others being Attie van Heerden (1920s) and Jaco Reinach (1980s).

Prinsloo leaves behind three sons and a daughter and 12 grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at the NG Kerk Wonderboom Poort on Thursday, June 22.

