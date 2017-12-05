NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Etzebeth wants Coetzee to stay as Bok coach

2017-12-05 09:02
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth has indicated that he would like to see Allister Coetzee continue as national coach.

Knives are out for Coetzee whose Springboks have won just 11 of 25 Tests over the past two seasons.

It translates to a 44% win-ratio, well below the 65% mandate that Coetzee reportedly requires.

SA Rugby's top brass will meet on December 13 to discuss Coetzee's future, but several reports have indicated that he’ll lose his job.

A report on Netwerk24 states that Etzebeth wants Coetzee to remain as coach.

Upon the team's arrival in Johannesburg on Monday, Coetzee was adamant that their results on their year-end European tour - where they won two and lost two Tests - was "satisfactory".

However, despite backing his coach, Etzebeth admitted that the tour was “disappointing”.

He also described the 2017 season as “mediocre” but is confident that 2018 will bring about an improvement.

“We should have won four more Tests than we did this year,” Etzebeth said.

In 2017, the Springboks won seven Tests, lost four and drew two.

There were however record losses to New Zealand (57-0, Albany) and Ireland (38-3, Dublin).

