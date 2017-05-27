Du Preez added to Springbok squad

Cape Town - Sharks loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez will join the Springbok squad on Monday in Plettenberg Bay, it was confirmed on Saturday.

The Springboks will spend a week in Plettenberg Bay to prepare for the Incoming Test Series against France, which kicks off with the first Test in Pretoria on June 10.

SA Rugby did not give a reason for Du Preez's late inclusion, but it means that the squad now goes from 31 to 32 players.

The 21-year old Du Preez, who made his Springbok debut last November against Wales in Cardiff, was earlier in the week included in the SA ‘A’ squad for the forthcoming two-match series against the French Barbarians.

However, he will now join up with the rest of the Springbok squad members when the group assembles on Monday in Plettenberg Bay, as an additional loose forward.

Du Preez is in the Sharks side that will take on the Stormers in Durban on Saturday.

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain)



Backs



Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn