Springboks

Cronje blow for Springboks

2017-06-20 14:00
Ross Cronje (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Springbok scrumhalf Ross Cronje will miss Saturday’s third and final Test against France at Ellis Park because of delayed concussion symptoms, Springbok team management confirmed on Tuesday.

Cronje made his Springbok debut in Pretoria two weeks ago and followed up on his impressive performance with another very good showing in the Durban Test last Saturday, where the Springboks clinched the three-match series.
 
“Ross showed delayed symptoms of concussion on Monday and he will not be able to get through the recovery protocols in time for him to be considered for selection. We withdrew him from training yesterday and he will rest for the duration of the week,” Springbok team doctor Konrad von Hagen said on Tuesday.

Cronje therefore joins flank Oupa Mohoje on the sidelines for the final Test, after the Cheetahs loose forward was earlier this week also ruled out with concussion.
 
Cronje was in line to make his third appearance for the Springboks on his home ground in Johannesburg.
 
Francois Hougaard and Rudy Paige provide the Springboks with sufficient cover for this coming weekend, which means that no replacement will be called up to the Bok squad.

Springbok coach, Allister Coetzee, will announce his match-day 23 on Thursday.

Read more on:    springboks  |  france  |  ross cronje  |  konrad von hagen  |  rugby
Boks release Mapoe, Venter to SA 'A' side

13 minutes ago

2 South African owners for T20 Global League Bakkies: Franco Mostert is SA's No 1 lock Despite victory, Boks slip in rankings Bok coach to report to Erasmus? Jaco Kriel set for Bok return
2 South African owners for T20 Global League T20 Global League to stop player drain? Wunderkind Juarno to bolster Stormers 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test US Open champion Koepka breaks into world's top 10

