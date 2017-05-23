NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Concussion sidelines Lambie from France series

2017-05-23 14:48
Pat Lambie (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Pat Lambie was one of the notable omissions from Allister Coetzee's 31-man Springbok squad that will take on France in three Tests in June. 

The Sharks flyhalf, who has missed most of the Super Rugby season with a fractured vertebra, was concussed in the shock loss to the Kings in Port Elizabeth a fortnight ago in what was his first game back since recovering from his neck injury in Round 3 of the competition. 

Lambie as a result missed last Saturday's match against the Sunwolves as a result of the World Rugby concussion protocol, but Sharks and Bok fans would have hoped that he would recover in time for this Saturday's clash against the Stormers and the France series. 

But the word from the Bok camp was not positive on Tuesday. 

"Flyhalf Pat Lambie is still symptomatic following his concussion," read a statement from SA Rugby.

"After discussions with the player and the medical teams of both the Springboks and the Sharks, it was decided not to consider him for selection for the Springbok squad." 

That news surely means Lambie will play no part in Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Stormers, and concerns over his long-term well-being will now be heightened given his history of concussion.

Meanwhile, Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard was also not included the Bok squad as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Pollard had reportedly claimed he would be fit by the first France Test, but his absence means the starting flyhalf at Loftus is likely to be Elton Jantjies with uncapped Dillyn Leyds, or potentially recalled Frans Steyn as his back-up.

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain)

Backs

Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn

2017-05-23 13:13

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
