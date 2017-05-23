NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Coetzee: Why Whiteley is my captain

2017-05-23 14:47
Warren Whiteley (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has explained his decision to appoint Warren Whiteley as his captain for next month’s the three-Test series against France.

The Lions No 8 was named as the 58th Springbok captain when Coetzee announced his squad in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“Warren has been one of the outstanding leaders in South African rugby for many years,” said Coetzee.
 
“He is respected by his team-mates and opposition alike and has a lot of experience when it comes to captaincy, having led the Lions with great authority for many seasons. He is resilient, copes well under pressure and makes good decisions.”

Coetzee said he was satisfied with the composition of the group, which has a good balance of promising newcomers and experienced players.
 
“The national selectors have rewarded form and we are looking forward to face the French team next month. I am confident the players will do the jersey and our country proud,” Coetzee continued.
 
“A lot of hard work has been done since the start of the season to make sure we improve as a team. The collaboration and spirit showed at the various indabas and other gatherings are proof that we are moving in the right direction.
 
“The three pre-season training camps gave us the chance to have a close look at a number of players, especially those who haven’t been involved with the Springboks previously. We were also kept abreast of the form and the progress of the overseas-based group of players,” added Coetzee.
 
Springbok squad:

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain)

Backs

Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Concussion sidelines Lambie from France series

40 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Number of Boks named in SA 'A' squad 5 Bok squad posers for under-pressure Coetzee CONFIRMED: Boks to face All Blacks in Cape Town Frans Steyn named in BaaBaas squad
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Bafana's forgotten man How the Proteas fared at the IPL Proteas: Dogfight starts for seam spots O.J. Simpson in line for early prison release

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Vote

Which player in the 31-man Springbok squad to face France can consider himself most fortunate?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 