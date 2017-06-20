Coetzee: Why Boks don't need big wings

Cape Town - The Springboks may not have the biggest wings on the international stage, but head coach Allister Coetzee is happy with what he’s seen from his flyers thus far in the series against France.



Courtnall Skosan and Raymond Rhule started on the wing in both opening Tests of the season, which the Boks have won with relative ease in taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead.



Doubts were raised in some quarters about the physicality of the Springbok wings, but Coetzee insists he is happy with what they bring to the table.

The Bok mentor was speaking in Johannesburg on Monday as the Boks geared up for this weekend’s third and final Test at Ellis Park.

Coetzee said the team’s kicking game was being “underestimated” by opponents.

“A factor is how hard our wings work in terms of their chasing ability,” Coetzee said.

“Sometimes people criticise you for not having big wings, but I don’t think big wings have got that aerobic and anaerobic ability to be sprinting down the chase, and scrambling back, and making a tackle on the tryline. And that is where I think our wings are really playing their part.”

Coetzee also hinted at minimal changes when he names his side on Thursday.