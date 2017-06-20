NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Coetzee: No wholesale changes for Boks

2017-06-20 08:50
Allister Coetzee (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will resist the temptation of making several changes for Saturday’s third and final Test against France in Johannesburg.

Following last weekend’s 37-15 win in Durban, the Springboks have an unassailable 2-0 series lead but the head coach on Monday said he’ll rather opt for continuity.

There will be at least one change to the starting team, as flank Oupa Mohoje has been ruled out with concussion.

Jean-Luc du Preez, the man who replaced Mohoje early in the game at Kings Park, impressed and is likely to earn a starting spot this week.

“I would like to keep continuity as far as I can, but there is also an opportunity to build capacity and with a performance like Jean-Luc’s... there is an opportunity for him,” Coetzee said.

“There might be one or two other changes but definitely not wholesale changes. The French are a very good side and we have massive respect for them. Even though the series is wrapped up, this is not just a match, it’s another Test, a very important Test for us and we must each week show that progression, in terms of all the departments of the game.”

Coetzee said he was pleased with Mohoje’s form and his loss would be a big blow to the team.

“Whenever there’s an injury it is a loss. We’re really happy with where Oupa’s game is going... as a lineout specialist, he’s another third option to have in the lineout,” Coetzee continued.

“His ability to run like a front lock in general play, carrying hard... and his defensive work around the field - both him and Siya (Kolisi) have been strong in defence."

With Du Preez set to be elevated to the starting XV, a fit-again Jaco Kriel is expected to come in on the bench to provide loose forward cover.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Chiefs v British and Irish Lions

4 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett lauds 'outstanding' Boks Bok coach to report to Erasmus? 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test Bakkies: Franco Mostert is SA's No 1 lock Despite victory, Boks slip in rankings
2 South African owners for T20 Global League T20 Global League to stop player drain? Wunderkind Juarno to bolster Stormers 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test US Open champion Koepka breaks into world's top 10

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:00
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 