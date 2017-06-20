Coetzee: No wholesale changes for Boks

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will resist the temptation of making several changes for Saturday’s third and final Test against France in Johannesburg.

Following last weekend’s 37-15 win in Durban, the Springboks have an unassailable 2-0 series lead but the head coach on Monday said he’ll rather opt for continuity.

There will be at least one change to the starting team, as flank Oupa Mohoje has been ruled out with concussion.

Jean-Luc du Preez, the man who replaced Mohoje early in the game at Kings Park, impressed and is likely to earn a starting spot this week.

“I would like to keep continuity as far as I can, but there is also an opportunity to build capacity and with a performance like Jean-Luc’s... there is an opportunity for him,” Coetzee said.

“There might be one or two other changes but definitely not wholesale changes. The French are a very good side and we have massive respect for them. Even though the series is wrapped up, this is not just a match, it’s another Test, a very important Test for us and we must each week show that progression, in terms of all the departments of the game.”

Coetzee said he was pleased with Mohoje’s form and his loss would be a big blow to the team.

“Whenever there’s an injury it is a loss. We’re really happy with where Oupa’s game is going... as a lineout specialist, he’s another third option to have in the lineout,” Coetzee continued.

“His ability to run like a front lock in general play, carrying hard... and his defensive work around the field - both him and Siya (Kolisi) have been strong in defence."

With Du Preez set to be elevated to the starting XV, a fit-again Jaco Kriel is expected to come in on the bench to provide loose forward cover.