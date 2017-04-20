Brendan Venter hits out at rugby agents

Cape Town - Brendan Venter has questioned the integrity of some of the agents associated with South African rugby players.

Venter, who was recently confirmed as defence and exits consultant of the Springboks, vented his frustration on social media.

He was responding to the news that Springbok and Bulls centre Jan Serfontein would leave the country to explore opportunities abroad.

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that an offer was made to keep the 24-year-old midfielder in the country, but he opted against signing a new deal.

Via his official Twitter account, Venter said it was a “pity” that Serfontein decided to head abroad.

Venter also commented on the loss of Sharks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, who recently announced that he would join English club Northampton Saints.

Venter acknowledged that there were "some really good agents" around, but added that some of them “just don’t care” about the South African game.

Venter called for a more transparent process, saying agents need to explain the processes behind players opting to sign overseas deals.

Here follows a series of tweets posted by Venter on Wednesday night:

Pity Jan Serfontein decided to move overseas at such a young age. So much potential. Wonder if Cobus Reinach and Jan have the same agent ? — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) April 19, 2017

Springbok supporters are desperate to see the results improve and rightly so. Pity we have South African rugby agents that just dont care. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) April 19, 2017

I am sure there are some really good agents out there but looking at the advice both Cobus and Jan got there are some shockers as well. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) April 19, 2017

In SA we love to blame SA rugby when we dont get results. Allister. Jurie. Mr Alexander. Fikile Mabule. Maybe blame the real culprits? — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) April 19, 2017

If this was not about money why not bring out a media report explaining to us all what it was about. The agent manages the player. Tell us. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) April 19, 2017

On Thursday, Netwerk24 reported that SA Rugby took to long before offering Serfontein a decent deal.

“SARU was requested in November last year to communicate with Jan over a new contract. He only received an offer about a month or so ago, by then it was too late,” reliable source told the Afrikaans website.

To this, Venter responded on Thursday morning:

Maybe time for a factual conversation.Agent says SA rugby to blame for dragging their feet. Show us the date the contract was signed!! — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) April 20, 2017