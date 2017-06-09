Bookies back Boks to win by 8 at Loftus

Cape Town - Local bookmakers believe the Springboks will beat France in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

According to Sportingbet, the Boks will win by 8 points.

The home side can be backed at 3/10 to win the match, while the French are at 5/2.

The South Africans are also being backed to emerge victorious in the series, with the website offering odds of 1/4, while a France series win is 14/5.

The Boks are starting their second year under coach Allister Coetzee having come off a disappointing 2016 that saw them win just four of their 12 Test matches.

In last year's June series, which was Coetzee's first in charge, the Boks beat Ireland 2-1.

Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 17:05.

Teams:



South Africa



15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds



France



15 Brice Dulin, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Henry Chavancy, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Maxime Machenaud, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Loann Goujon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Yoann Maestri (captain), 4 Julien le Devedec, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Clément Maynadier, 1 Jefferson Poirot



Substitutes: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Mohamed Boughanmi, 19 Bernard le Roux, 20 Kévin Gourdon, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Vincent Rattez