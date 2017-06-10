Boks too strong for French at Loftus

Cape Town - The Springbok class of 2017 are off to a winning start after beating France 37-14 in the first Test of a three match series at Loftus Versfeld.

As it happened: Springboks v France

It was the home side who came out all guns blazing from the start. The Springboks showed a willingness to move the ball quickly with a number of players featuring prominently, particularly hooker Malcolm Marx.

They took the lead in the 10th minute after the visitors were caught off-side close to their line. Jantjies easily slotted the penalty and added a second just four minutes later after more ill-discipline from the French.

The Springboks controlled the first quarter of the match, going close on a few occasions but not quite managing to finish off try scoring opportunities.

In fact, they dominated with 75% of the possession and territory.

As the half wore on, the French came more into the game, but on two occasions, the Bok defence held strong close to their line when the visitors seemed certain to score.

The first try of the match came in the 30th minute courtesy of Jesse Kriel who rounded off a move that started in the Springbok half.

Andries Coetzee added the conversion that saw the Boks into a 13-0 lead.

France hit right back with a try of their own in the 34th minute when centre Henry Chavancy collected a kick in behind the Springbok defence with flyhalf Jules Plisson adding the conversion.

Jantjies added another penalty just before half-time that saw the teams enter the break with the Springboks with a well deserved 16-7 led.

The second half saw the both sides have periods of possession in the first 10 minutes.

France's momentum however, was ruined by conceding penalties at crucial times with the Springboks able to relieve pressure on a number of occasions.

The home side again had some scoring chances, especially after a quick tap penalty by Ross Cronje, only for French winger Yoann Huget to intercept at a critical time.

France were first to score, with replacement Baptiste Serin nipping over from close in. Plisson added the conversion and suddenly South Africa only led 16-14.

They extended that lead in the 59th minute when referee Glen Jackson awarded a penalty try after Courtnall Skosan was tackled before he collected a kick ahead from Warren Whiteley close to the try line.

Brice Dulin received a yellow card for his early tackle as the Springboks extended their lead to 23-14.

Just two minutes later that lead hit 30-14 after a brilliantly executed lineout move saw Whiteley flick the ball inside to Cronje who scythed through a massive gap to score a converted try under the poles.

The yellow card was certainly costing France as the Springboks added yet another try in the 67th minute, this time for centre Jan Serfontein after excellent work by Francois Hougaard and Coetzee.

Jantjies added the conversion from right on the right-hand touchline to put the home side in total control at 37-14.

And that's the way it stood at full-time with the Springboks getting their season off to an impressive winning start.

Next week the two teams meet for the second Test in Durban.

Kick-off is at 17:00

Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Jesse Kriel, Penalty Try, Ross Cronje, Jan Serfontein

Conversions: Andries Coetzee, Elton Jantjies (2)

Penalties: Elton Jantjies (3)

France

Tries: Henry Chavancy, Baptiste Serin

Conversions: Jules Plisson (2)

Teams

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

France

15 Brice Dulin, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Henry Chavancy, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Maxime Machenaud, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Loann Goujon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Yoann Maestri (captain), 4 Julien le Devedec, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Clément Maynadier, 1 Jefferson Poirot

Substitutes: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Mohamed Boughanmi, 19 Bernard le Roux, 20 Kévin Gourdon, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Vincent Rattez