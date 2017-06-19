NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks to prepare for French backlash

2017-06-19 17:25
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks will continue to focus on their own processes and fundamentals during the build-up to the final Castle Lager Incoming Series match against France on Saturday, but Springbok coach Allister Coetzee warned his team to expect a backlash from the visitors at Emirates Airline Park.

The Boks arrived in Johannesburg on Sunday evening and resumed their preparations for the final match of the series against the French on Monday morning.

Coetzee said although the series is already won, he will resist the temptation to make wholesale changes, adding that the match would be an opportunity to build capacity in certain positions.

“There won’t be wholesale changes for Saturday,” Coetzee explained during his media briefing on Monday at the team’s hotel in Fourways.

“We know that France will be playing for pride and we are preparing for a huge backlash. We need to improve in a few areas, and so will need to retain the combinations that worked nicely, and maintain our continuity.

“The fact that we have won the series won’t influence our approach to the match. We will continue to work on our processes because there’s still a lot of work to be done. I am however pleased with the progress and the effort of the players in the previous two matches.”


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rassie ready to pack his bags in Ireland - report

57 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett lauds 'outstanding' Boks 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test Bok coach to report to Erasmus? Bakkies: Franco Mostert is SA's No 1 lock Springboks and 'monstrous' Kolisi hailed by media
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:00
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 