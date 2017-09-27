Boks share knowledge with Free State coaches

Cape Town - More than 250 clubs and schools coaches from Bloemfontein and surrounding areas attended a coaches' seminar at Grey College on Wednesday afternoon.

Springbok head coach Allister Coetzee, scrum coach Matt Proudfoot and forwards coach Johann van Graan presented the seminar at the packed Grey venue.

The Springbok coaches were accompanied by players Pieter-Steph du Toit, Uzair Cassiem, Bongi Mbonambi, Louis Schreuder and Wilco Louw.

The occasion was the second of its kind hosted this year by SA Rugby, following on the successful one staged in June in Port Elizabeth.

Current and aspiring schools and club coaches from Bloemfontein, Zastron, Welkom, Bethlehem and Burgersdorp turned up for the two hour long session.

Van Graan said it was great to witness the passion and commitment from everyone in the huge gathering.

"Some coaches came from very far and they really had a great time. Working with people is one of our big passions and it was so good to see the passion for coaching at school and club rugby level is still running strong as ever," explained the Springboks' forward coach.

Petrus Kayster, currently coaching the club side of Burgersdorp and a former schools coach, described his delight at attending the seminar.

"I gained so much insight into the various important aspects of coaching. The Bok coaches were excellent during their presentation and, as a coach and a Springbok supporter, I now have a clearer understanding of the direction of where they want to steer the Springboks towards," said Kayster.

Springbok hooker Mbonambi said he enjoyed the opportunity to share some of his experience with the eager coaches.

"They were so eager to learn and they are also great supporters of the Springboks. The players all had a great time today."

The entire @Springboks coaching staff are at Grey Bloem giving a seminar to local coaches. Johann van Graan currently talking lineouts pic.twitter.com/33gxUL8z2a — Sport24News (@Sport24news) September 27, 2017

Images: Springbok coaches attending the coaches’ seminar at Grey College in Bloemfontein