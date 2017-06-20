Boks release Mapoe, Venter to SA 'A' side

Cape Town - The Springboks have released centres Lionel Mapoe and Francois Venter ahead of the third and final Test against France at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Lions star Mapoe filled in for Jesse Kriel in midfield in the Boks' 37-15 victory in the second Test in Durban last weekend.

However, with Kriel over his concussion scare and available for selection, Mapoe will join the SA 'A' side in preparation for their second and final match against the French Barbarians at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Kick-off is at 20:00.

Cheetahs centre Venter, who joined the Bok squad last week as cover but was eventually deemed surplus to requirements by national coach Allister Coetzee and instead started on the bench for the SA 'A' side in their 36-28 win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday, will rejoin his team-mates in Soweto.

