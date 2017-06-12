NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks looking to improve in all areas

2017-06-12 18:15
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks will work hard this week during training to improve on their game as they prepare to take on France in the second Test in Durban on Saturday.

The Springboks won the first Test 37-14 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee reiterated on Monday that, while he is pleased with the positive start to the series, his team is looking for improvement on their Loftus performance.

“I am very happy with the effort of the team, they did well and got the job done in Pretoria,” said Coetzee.

“However, for us it is a process and were are looking forward to more improvement in all aspects of our game and that is why we will work extremely hard during training this week, starting with today’s session.”

The Springboks arrived to a warm reception in Durban on Sunday and Coetzee said the team appreciates the support of the rugby community.

“We all know what this team means for ordinary South Africans, and that is why I was pleased with the team effort in Pretoria. It would be fantastic to once more see the passionate support of a big Durban crowd,” added Coetzee.

The Boks held an open training session on Monday afternoon at Northwood High School, which was followed by a meet greet session with supporters.


Read more on:    springboks  |  allister coetzee  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA-born Nel opens up on neck injury

2017-06-12 18:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Look away Proteas fans: Cricket's most comical run out ever? 5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test ‘Hurt’ AB clings to his crown UK press mocks ‘glass jaw’ Proteas Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in New Zealand

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 