NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks have closed disastrous chapter - Coetzee

2017-06-10 22:47
Allister Coetzee (Gallo)
Related Links

Pretoria - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee hailed the Springboks' resurgent form against France on Saturday during their 37-14 victory in the first clash of a three-Test series.

"We have closed the chapter on 2016, I have selected the best possible squad to take on France," he said of last year's woeful performances during a post-match press conference.

Coetzee will be hoping that the breakthrough will put to bed a woeful run of form -- seven losses in eight Tests -- that had raised questions about his future leading the team.

While Coetzee has insisted he is going nowhere, a 3-0 series loss to France would probably have left South African officials with no option but to dismiss him.

Coetzee praised his young and relatively inexperienced winning side that successfully tripped up Les Bleus at the Boks' hallowed Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.

"You could see tonight they had a job to do... I'm very proud of the debutants," he said.

"Be it defensively, on attack or the kicking game... it's a team that believes in the ability to play, and different ways of playing.

"The energy in our side is really complementary, we're creating hard workers, very pleasing."

But Coetzee cautioned against complacency for South Africa's next two clashes against the French as the tourists were missing seven of their top players due to the domestic Top 14 tournament ending only last Sunday.

"The French played without a lot of their stars, they put us under pressure, there's a lot to work on," he said.

"Listen carefully: I'm pleased with the performance -- not necessarily the win. It is really pleasing to see we are moving in the right direction."

French coach Guy Noves accepted responsibility for the poor performance of his team.

"We were dominated physically, individually and collectively, we didn't take account of the physical form of their players," he said.

He also refused to be drawn on what impact the missing players had on his side's performance.

"I dont want to talk about players that weren't here but rather the players that were here," he said.

"It was not the most difficult game but the Springboks have a quality of game and player."

He laughed when asked if there were any positive aspects to the game, vowing to study the match along with his staff to try to understand the defeat and improve before the second Test in Durban next Saturday.

France should be stronger at Kings Park stadium in the Indian Ocean city as the entire squad will be available for selection.

The encounter followed a week in which South Africa's Western Cape region was battered by ferocious storms and ravaged by forest fires, claiming several lives.

"The other purpose of the Springbok team is to give hope to people and to inspire people... and the boys did that," Coetzee said, referring to the situation in the Cape.

South African supporters, furious at the national team losing eight of 12 Tests last year, will be delighted by the latest reversal of fortune.

Read more on:    springboks  |  guy noves  |  allister coetzee  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: June Internationals

43 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-14 France As it happened: Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana Boks too strong for French at Loftus Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Nigeria Fans not sold on new-look Bok jersey
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 