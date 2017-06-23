NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks eager to set the record straight

2017-06-23 06:52
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Having sealed the three-Test series with two convincing triumphs, the Springboks want to beat France at Ellis Park for the first time Saturday.

The Johannesburg stadium where the Springboks won the 1995 Rugby World Cup watched by then state president Nelson Mandela has been a happy hunting ground for Les Bleus.

France have played four Tests against South Africa there since 1958 and won them all - by four, five, one and nine-point margins.

The most recent success at the 65 000-seat ground came in 2001, with the tourists finishing 32-23 victors.

Based on the first two Tests of this series, South Africa are favoured to complete a 3-0 whitewash and continue on the road to recovery from a calamitous 2016 season.

Guided by new coach Allister Coetzee, the Springboks lost eight of 12 Tests, the worst calendar-year record for a country playing international rugby since 1891.

Coetzee survived intense close-season bashings from the public and media with former Springboks handler Nick Mallett saying better coaches of the green and gold had been axed.

The 54-year-old incumbent, a former provincial scrumhalf denied a chance to play for the Springboks by apartheid, blamed his late appointment last year for the horror campaign.

Amid media speculation that he would be sacked if the team suffered a series defeat against France, Coetzee vowed to deliver victories in his second season.

Playing with a spirit totally lacking last year and performing the basics well, South Africa punished understrength France to triumph 37-14 in Pretoria.

Bolstered by a number of Clermont and Toulon stars unavailable the previous weekend, France were expected to fare much better in the second Test in Durban.

But after camping inside the Springboks 22-metre line for much of the third quarter without scoring, France suffered an almost identical reverse, losing 37-15 at Kings Park.

The Boks have made four changes to the starting line-up for Johannesburg - two of them injury enforced - with Coetzee saying wholesale alterations would have been suicidal.

"Changes were kept to a minimum because we have huge respect for this powerful French team. I anticipate a huge onslaught from them," he told reporters.

"This is the last match of the season for France and they will be highly motivated to finish on a high.

"We will have to work extremely hard to subdue a very physical French team who will test us in all departments."

"There is no room for complacency," he said of a side with two backline changes and two in the pack.

Having recovered from concussion, Jesse Kriel returns to outside centre with Lionel Mapoe switching to the South Africa 'A' side that plays the French Barbarians in Soweto on Friday.

Concussion has ruled out two other Durban starters with scrumhalf Ross Cronje replaced by Francois Hougaard and the place of flanker Oupa Mohoje going to Jean-Luc du Preez.

Tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer wins a deserved first cap with many pundits believing he should have been there from the start of the series rather than Frans Malherbe.

France coach Guy Noves has given a vote of confidence to the pack that started in Durban with No 8 Louis Picamoles having recovered from a injury that led to him being substituted.

In backline changes, fullback Brice Dulin, winger Nans Ducuing and flyhalf Jules Plisson replace South Africa-born Scott Spedding, unfit Yoann Huget and Francois Trinh-Duc.

The Test marks the end of the season for France while South Africa begin their Rugby Championship campaign on August 19 at home to Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcom Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

France

15 Brice Dulin, 14 Nans Ducuing, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Substitutes: 16 Clement Maynadier, 17 Xavier Chiocci, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Loann Goujon, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 Francois Trinh-Duc, 23 Vincent Rattez

Read more on:    springboks  |  france  |  allister coetzee  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'World Cup final' as All Blacks meet Lions

23 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Du Preez, Hougaard, Dreyer start for Boks Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Bishops First XV coach stabbed in home attack SA cricket: widespread alarm bells Proteas outplayed: AB explains why
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:05
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:00
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 