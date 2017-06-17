Boks down France in Durban, clinch series

Cape Town - The Springboks put in an impressive performance on both attack and defence to beat their French visitors - and clinch their three-Test series - at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

As it happened: Springboks v France

The Springboks won 37-15 having led 23-7 at half-time.

The Springboks, who almost mirrored last weekend's 37-14 win in Pretoria, scored four tries through centre Jan Serfontein, flank Siya Kolisi, replacement prop Coenie Oosthuizen and flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

In addition to his try, Jantjies had a field day with the boot, landing all four conversions as well as three penalties for a personal haul of 22 points.



France replied with tries by SA-born fullback Scott Spedding and centre Damian Penaud. Scrumhalf Baptiste Serin landed a conversion, while flyhalf François Trinh-Duc added a penalty.



The Springboks overcame the early 14th minute loss of flank Oupa Mohoje with a head knock, while France's inspirational No 8 Louis Picamoles limped off shortly thereafter.

While Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will be a happy man following a polished performance from his side as he looks to put a horror 2016 behind him, the fact France dominated the second half in particular in terms of territory and possession will be of concern.

The third and final Test will take place at Ellis Park in Johannesburg next Saturday at 17:00.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

France

15 Scott Spedding, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 François Trinh-Duc, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kévin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Substitutes: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Julien le Devedec, 20 Bernard le Roux, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Nans Ducuing