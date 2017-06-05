NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks, Coetzee seek balance against French

2017-06-05 16:00
Brendan Venter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks, last year, looked like they were caught in between game styles. And it hurt them. 

At the beginning of Allister Coetzee's tenure as coach and after the 2015 World Cup, there was an outcry from the public and the country's rugby critics for the Boks to evolve into a side that played an attack-first brand of rugby. 

Against Ireland in June, that is what they tried to do and they emerged with a 2-1 series victory. 

But by midway through the Rugby Championship following losses to Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, Coetzee reverted back to the 'tried and tested' and relied on the boot of Morne Steyn to squeeze out a win at home against Australia. 

By the time the year was done, the Boks were four from 12 and no closer to identifying the type of game they wanted to play. 

Now, with the pressure on to win, Coetzee has some reinforcements in the form of attack coach Franco Smith and defence and exit consultant Brendan Venter. 

This time around, he is seeking a 'balance'. It's not about playing 'running' rugby, or about kicking ... it's about finding the right balance to win Test matches. 

"I’ve got a Franco Smith here, and a Brendan Venter there and it’s almost like (I'm) being a winemaker," Coetzee told media in Pretoria on Monday.

"The one (Smith) is very attack-driven and you can see that in the way the Cheetahs play, but then you’ve got Brendan Venter who has to get the defence right. And somewhere you have to find a balance.

"I’ve always been someone that has professed balance in rugby union. You cannot just run. If you just run you make a lot of turnovers and you’re behind your poles, as we’ve seen in Super Rugby at certain stages. You also cannot just kick … if you kick too much, it’s not ideal."

Coetzee says that the set piece would always be crucial to Springbok success, and that the big challenge now was for the Boks to effective in their first contact situations. This, Coetzee says, is where offloading and breakdown work becomes crucial. 

The coach said the Boks needed to rediscover their 'DNA', and while that suggests that they should play to their traditional strengths, Coetzee said there would definitely be time for attack.

"I’m happy that the Super Rugby teams have shown the attacking intent and all we need to do now is get that balance right," he said.

"Hopefully we can get out of the blocks quick, because that is what this team needs right now … a bit of confidence."

The Boks take on France in the first of three Tests this Saturday at Loftus. Kick-off is at 17:05.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Discover the extraordinary beauty of our oceans at night

5 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Vermeulen, De Allende ruled out of first Test Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 GALLERY: French Open race to women's title Kankowski set to join Lions
Vermeulen, De Allende ruled out of first Test Anderson to shoot up ATP rankings Former SA golf pro Vincent Tshabalala dies CJ Stander to make Lions debut Vermeulen's Toulon crash to Top 14 final defeat

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Loftus Versfeld 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 