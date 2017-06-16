Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France

Durban - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee expects a "huge onslaught" from France on Saturday in a Durban Test that could decide the three-match series.

The Springboks lead 1-0 after a 37-14 victory over the severely depleted Les Bleus in Pretoria last weekend as they seek to put a disastrous first season for Coetzee behind them.

He oversaw a calendar-year record eight losses in 12 Tests for South Africa, fuelling media speculation that a series loss to the French would spell the end for the 54-year-old.

Coetzee labelled the Pretoria success "the start of a new chapter" while admitting that much-changed France are set to pose a much greater threat at Kings Park.

"We know we will be up against a very well prepared French team in the second Test and are readying ourselves for that," Coetzee told reporters on Thursday.



"They want to bounce back and we want to continue with our processes. Both teams have a lot to play for.

"Although not perfect, I am pleased with our set pieces and expect a huge onslaught from the French in the scrums and lineouts."

Among eight starting changes by Les Bleus coach Guy Noves are two in the front row, one in the "engine room" and one in the back row, all designed to beef up the pack.

Skipper Guilhem Guirado, rested with six other squad members for the Pretoria Test after playing in the French Top 14 final the previous weekend, is recalled.

So are tighthead prop Rabah Slimani, lock Romain Taofifenua and flanker Kevin Gourdon, while more will be expected of star No 8 Louis Picamoles than he achieved last weekend.

Former provincial scrumhalf and Stormers coach Coetzee also believes France will be more formidable at halfback for the second Test.

Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc and scrumhalf Baptiste Serin replace Jules Plisson and Maxime Machenaud, who failed to click at Loftus Versfeld stadium.

"Serin is a much bigger threat around the fringes and more of an attacking force in that he asks lots of questions," observed Coetzee.

"Trinh-Duc is an experienced player who makes good decisions and brings the players around him into the game.

"The French halfback pairing is going to be a much bigger threat than in Pretoria and a lot of their game revolves around the pair.

"Hopefully, we can apply pressure and it will be up to our players, particularly the loose forwards, to cut down their space and ensure they do not have time to make decisions."

The other two French alterations see South Africa-born Scott Spedding coming in at fullback and a first cap for outside centre Damian Penaud.

A son of former Les Bleus playmaker Alain, 20-year-old Penaud is rewarded for outstanding late-season form with Top 14 champions Clermont.

"We have the feeling, as with others, that he has talent. Now he must express it," said France coach Noves.

Coetzee reacted predictably to only his second victory in nine Tests by making just one change, and that was enforced with Lionel Mapoe replacing Jesse Kriel at outside centre.

Kriel scored the first try in Pretoria and later suffered concussion, opening the door for Mapoe, who watched the first Test from the grandstand due to a hamstring strain.

The inclusion of Mapoe raised to eight the number of Springbok starters from Golden Lions, the best-performing South African Super Rugby side for several seasons.

Another Lion is skipper and No 8 Warren Whiteley, who echoed the views of Coetzee regarding France.

"It is going to be a helluva Test," he predicted. "The French have done their homework and believe they can level the series."

Teams:



South Africa



15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds



France



15 Scott Spedding, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 François Trinh-Duc, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kévin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifeuna, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot



Substitutes: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Julien le Devedec, 20 Bernard le Roux, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Nans Ducuing