Bok skipper Whiteley out of France Test

Johannesburg - Springbok captain Warren Whiteley has been withdrawn from the team to France on Saturday because of a groin injury.

Vice-captain, Eben Etzebeth, will now lead the Springboks in the third and final match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Whiteley has been managed throughout the series for his groin strain that he aggravated on Thursday after a line-out session, and it was decided to send him for a scan on Friday.

The scan showed he aggravated the initial strain and it was therefore decided not to risk with him.

“Warren is indeed a big loss for us. However, our preparations this week went very well and hasn’t been disrupted,” explained Springbok coach, Allister Coetzee.

The withdrawal of Whiteley, who has led the Boks to triumphs in the previous two meetings between the sides, has resulted in a couple of personnel changes in the Springbok match 23.

Jean-Luc du Preez moves from the side of the scrum to fill the No 8 position, while flank Jaco Kriel is elevated from the bench into the starting team.

Lood de Jager (lock) now comes onto the substitute bench as one of the forward reserves.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

France

15 Brice Dulin, 14 Nans Ducuing, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Substitutes: 16 Clement Maynadier, 17 Xavier Chiocci, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Loann Goujon, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 Francois Trinh-Duc, 23 Vincent Rattez