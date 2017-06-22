NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok sitting on Ellis Park duck against France

2017-06-22 16:17
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - The Springboks, remarkably, have never beaten France at Ellis Park. 

The sides may have only met four times at the historic venue of the 1995 World Cup final, but France have won every one of those meetings. 

The sides will face off there on Saturday in what will be their first meeting in Johannesburg since 2001. 

On that day 16 years ago, France emerged with a 32-23 victory over a Bok side coached by Harry Viljoen.

Former flyhalf Butch James made his debut in that match. 

Then, in 1993, the Boks lost 17-18 to the French at Ellis Park with their points coming from a James Small try and four Theo van Rensburg penalties. 

The two other matches between the sides at the venue took place in 1958 and 1967 - South Africa losing both of those. 

SA v France results at Ellis Park:

2001: SA 23-32 France

1993: SA 17-18 France

1967: SA 14-19 France

1958: SA 5-9 France

Read more on:    springboks  |  rugby
