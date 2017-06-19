NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok coach to report to Erasmus?

2017-06-19 11:55
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Plans are reportedly in place to try and lure Rassie Erasmus back to South Africa.

This comes after another report surfaced which indicates that Erasmus could return to work for SA Rugby.

In recent months there had been mounting speculation that SA Rugby had entered into discussions with Erasmus in order for him to return home to take up a director of rugby type role.

He is currently the director of rugby at Irish club Munster and set the record straight in April when he insisted he was not returning to South Africa.

However in the latest issue of the Sunday Times, it is reported that Erasmus could be appointed as SA Rugby’s director of rugby.

The weekly newspaper on Sunday reported that should Erasmus agree terms, Springbok coach Allister Coetzee would have to report to him as the highest-ranking coach in the country.

According to the Sunday Times' source, finding someone to take control of the national team has become a priority as SA Rugby needs to restore confidence in the Springbok brand after a nightmare 2016 season which saw them win only four out of 12 Tests.

If appointed, Erasmus would be a hands-on, on-field director of rugby, who would develop playing patterns, the report further stated.

The 44-year-old Erasmus signed a three-year contract with Munster and the IRFU (Ireland Rugby Football Union) from July 1, 2016, but earlier reports indicated that there was a clause in his contract that would allow him to take up an offer from the Springboks should he provide the necessary notice.

Erasmus has impressed since joining Munster, leading them to the final of the PRO12 - a competition which features 12 professional sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

He was also named PRO12 coach of the year.

