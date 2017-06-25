'Best day of my life' - Etzebeth

Cape Town - Stand-in Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth admitted that leading his country against France in Johannesburg was "the best day of my life".

The 25-year-old, who filled in for the injured Warren Whiteley on Saturday, gave an assured display as South Africa ran out 35-12 winners.

Victory secured a 3-0 series triumph for the Springboks and after the game Etzebeth revealed he was a proud man after leading the side.

"Welcome to the best day of my life. The last 24 hours were unbelievable for me‚" the imposing second-row told Times Live at Ellis Park.

"We have a leadership group in the squad and we know exactly what we want on and off the field‚ so filling in for Warren was quite easy.

"We also have a good leadership group with Siya (Kolisi)‚ Elton (Jantjies) and Beast (Tendai Mtawarira) backing me as well as the whole team. Everyone is a captain in their own position ultimately."

He added: "We've done well against France because we had a lot of time to prepare with our pre-season camp. That time also allowed us to get to know one another as people and we became a closer group because of it.

"This has probably been the best three weeks I’ve ever had with the Springboks and everywhere we have been‚ the fans have been great."