31 stats and facts: Springboks v France

Cape Town - 15 stats and facts ahead of Saturday's Springboks v France clash at Kings Park in Durban.

Overall record:

· The Test at Kings Park will be the 41st Test match against France. Of the previous 40 Test matches, 22 were played in South Africa and 18 in France. Of the 22 local Tests, six were played in Durban. Of the six matches played in Durban, three were drawn.

· The overall Springbok record for the six Test matches against France in Durban is: P 6; W3, D3; PF: 123; PA: 91; TF: 12; TA: 7; Average score: 21-15. Win%: 50%.

· South Africa’s record against France at home: P: 22; W: 11; L: 6; D: 5; PF: 475; PA: 336; Win%: 50%.

· South Africa’s overall record against France: P: 40; W: 23; L: 11; D: 6; PF: 820; PA: 592; Win%: 58%.

Squad for second Test against France:

· The total Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is 273. There are 54 caps in the backline with 219 caps among the forwards. On the bench there are a further 159 caps.

· The average caps per player in the backline is eight, the forwards 27 while the players on the bench average 20.

· The average age of the starting XV is 26.

Did you know?

· The tallest player in the squad is Eben Etzebeth (2.04m) and the shortest Elton Jantjies and Bongi Mbonambi (1.76m). The heaviest players are Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff (125kg) and the lightest players are Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronjé and Dillyn Leyds (85kg).

· Tendai Mtawarira will extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop, with 88 caps in this position. He is the third most experienced Springbok forward with only Victor Matfield and John Smit with more career Test matches.

· Elton Jantjies needs five points to reach 100 points in Test rugby.

· Frans Steyn needs 18 points to reach 150 points in Test rugby.

Match officials:

· The referee is Ben O’Keeffe of New Zealand. He was born on January 3, 1989 in Auckland, New Zealand and made his Test debut as a referee on June 11, 2016 in a Test between Samoa and Georgia.

· To date, he has refereed four Test matches and this will be his first Springbok Test.

· The assistant referees are Glen Jackson of New Zealand and Angus Gardner of Australia.

· Rowan Kitt of England will again officiate as TMO.

Springbok Test match record holders at Kings Park:

· Kings Park has a seating capacity of 53 102.

· Most points: 31 by Morné Steyn (1t, 1c, 8p) against New Zealand, August 1, 2009.

· Most tries: 5 by Stefan Terblanche against Italy, June 19, 1999.

· Most conversions: 8 by Gaffie du Toit against Italy, June 19, 1999.

· Most penalty goals: 8 by Morné Steyn against New Zealand, August 1, 2009.

· Most drop goals: 3 by Naas Botha against South America, May 3, 1980 and against Ireland, June 6, 1981.

Springbok Test match career record holders at Kings Park:

· Most points: 78 by Morné Steyn (2t, 10c, 16p).

· Most tries: 7 by Stefan Terblanche.

· Most conversions: 11 by Percy Montgomery.

· Most penalty goals: 16 by Morné Steyn.

· Most drop goals: 6 by Naas Botha.

France Test match record holders at Kings Park:

· Most points: 15 by Thierry Lacroix (5p), June 17, 1995 and by Gerald Merceron (4p, 1d), June 23, 2001.

· Most tries: 1 by seven players in four Test matches between 1967 and 2005.

· Most conversions: 2 by Jean-Baptiste Elissalde, June 18, 2005.

· Most penalty goals: 5 by Thierry Lacroix, June 17, 1995.

· Most drop goals: 1 by five players in four Test matches between 1971 and 2005.