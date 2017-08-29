NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa 2023

RWC 2023 is first an economic opportunity

2017-08-29 15:35
Related Links

Cape Town - Hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2023 will bring South Africa R27.3 billion in direct, indirect and induced economic impact.

It will also sustain 38 600 annual job equivalents - some temporary and some will be permanent.

This is according to a Grant Thornton economic impact assessment commissioned by SA Rugby as part of the bid process.

At the South African Government’s insistence, the report was independently verified before it provided the financial guarantees to underwrite the bid.

Other highlights from the report show that hosting the tournament will generate R11 billion in direct spend in South Africa and R1.4 billion in tax revenue. Low-income households will benefit by an amount of R5.7 billion.

In conducting the assessment Grant Thornton’s team carried out numerous interviews and surveys to determine the costs of hosting the tournament. Other data that was scrutinised included economic impact studies from previous Rugby World Cup events, rugby tournaments and internationals held in South Africa as well as other large sports events hosted here in the past.

The results are expressed as direct, indirect and induced impact. For example, direct impact will be the amount that a guest pays for a hotel room. Indirect impact is what the hotel spends buying food for guests during the tournament, while induced impact will be the amounts that the hotel’s employees spend in local shops as a result of their employment with the hotel.

South African Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux, says the assessment was rigorous. The assumptions are based on best practice and government thoroughly scrutinised the determinations before committing to the financial guarantees.

“There would have been no guarantee of R2.7 billion if government was not convinced that hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup was an economic opportunity as well as a sporting occasion.”

An important consideration is that the economic impact will be shared across the seven host cities. With the most matches and the final, Johannesburg will benefit by an amount of R10 billion with 14 102 jobs created or sustained. The contribution to Cape Town’s GDP will be R5.2 billion with 7 304 jobs.

The economic impact for the remaining five host cities - Durban, Tshwane, Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and Mbombela - is between R1.4 and R4.5 billion.

In addition to the tangible economic impact, the report also lists a number of intangible benefits that will accrue to the country. These include enhancing South Africa’s international profile, increased tourism before and after the tournament and the cohesion and national pride that results from hosting a major international sporting event.

Notably, the report states that no additional stadia will need to be built and that successfully hosting the event will generate interest to host other global events in South Africa in future.

The report concludes: “The resulting economic impact assessment shows that the 2023 Rugby World Cup will provide significant economic benefits to the local economy in respect of jobs sustained, gross geographic product and taxation.”

Read more on:    rwc 2023  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Teenagers: you can be your own role models

29 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pollard, Cronje, Leyds back in Bok squad Mayweather shows off his 9-figure pay cheque Comitis slams Cape Town Stadium management Jake White: Allister deserves credit! Good and bad news for Bulls on injury front
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Vote

Following their opening Rugby Championship wins over Argentina, where will the Springboks finish in this year's tournament?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 