Ramaphosa to lead SA's RWC 2023 presentation delegation

Cape Town - Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a high-level delegation to London on Sunday, September 24, 2017 for the presentation to the World Rugby Council of South
Africa’s bid to host the prestigious Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament.
Deputy
President Ramaphosa will be supported by Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas
Nxesi and Deputy Minister Gert Oosthuizen. The South African presentation will
take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London, on Monday,
September 25.
President Jacob
Zuma requested Deputy President Ramaphosa to lead Team South Africa, in view of
the fact that the President is leading the South African delegation to the 72nd
Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. UNGA has
been scheduled from September 19-25, 2017.
The
high-powered delegation will include SA Rugby president, Mark Alexander, and
CEO, Jurie Roux, in laying out South Africa’s technically and commercially
compelling case to host the tournament 28 years after late President Nelson
Mandela handed the Webb Elis Cup to Francois Pienaar at a packed Ellis Park in
Johannesburg.
In a media
statement, the Government said Deputy President Ramaphosa’s participation in
this visit “demonstrated the government’s support for and commitment to the
effort to return the tournament to the African continent in the 21st century”.
This commitment
was demonstrated by the fact that the South African government had, as the lead
partner in the bid process, signed off on all the requirements stipulated by
the World Rugby Council, satisfying more than the required minimum guarantee in
the process, said the statement.
“We are deeply
honoured and privileged to have such high-powered and visible support from our
government to lead our bid presentation,” said Alexander.
“The suggestion
in some quarters appears to be that our government is lukewarm about our bid. I
hope this delegation and the presentation we make on Monday will once and for
all give the lie to that idea.
“The South
African government is the lead partner in this bid and has signed off on every
one of World Rugby’s requirements; going above and beyond the required minimum
guarantee.
“We will first
share those details with the World Rugby Council on Monday before sharing them
with the wider public.”
Deputy President
Ramaphosa congratulated Team South Africa on its preparations to date for the
presentation of the bid and has called on all South Africans to show their
support for Team South Africa as the delegation enters the final stages of
securing the Rugby World Cup 2023.
The World Rugby
will announce the host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup on November 15, 2017.