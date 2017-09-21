NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa 2023

NZ Rugby ponders RWC 2023 vote

2017-09-21 13:58
Steve Tew (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will be influenced by a recommendation from a World Rugby executive committee before voting on who they want to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, chief executive Steve Tew said.

READ: High-powered government delegation backs SA's RWC 2023 bid

READ: France willing to spend extra cash to secure RWC 2023

According to the Stuff website, France, Ireland and South Africa, who will formally present their bids to World Rugby in London next week, have already given NZ Rugby an insight into why they should win the right to host the event.

"All three countries, actually, have visited New Zealand and presented to our board so we have got a good feel for what they have," Tew said, describing the bids as compelling.

Although South Africa are a member of the SANZAAR family it appears NZ Rugby will not be swayed by their geographical proximity, or the fact the Springboks form a key component of the Rugby Championship.

Tew noted World Rugby would appoint a couple of companies to unpick the bids from the three countries before providing an evaluation for Rugby World Cup Ltd.

That will be reported to a RWC executive committee and they will make a recommendation based on that to the council. The NZ Rugby board will give a mandate as to who their organisation will vote for.

"It is fair to say we will be heavily influenced by the recommendation," Tew acknowledged.

"It seems odd to have an independent evaluation process done and then ignore the recommendation. Unless there is a very, very good reason to do that. We don't play any other games in rugby, so that is where we are at."

While there has always been an evaluation process, this is the first time a "recommendation" will be made by the RWC executive committee.

"There are very good bids," Tew added.

"All are putting a decent chunk of money on the table which is important because World Rugby only generates four years worth of expense income in the one event."

The final decision on who will host the tournament will be announced on Wednesday, November 15.

Read more on:    rwc 2023  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Shunned Combrinck: Leyds to nip into gap?

2017-09-21 13:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks send SOS to Louw, pick uncapped Sharks duo Ex-All Black questions ‘governance’ of SA rugby Stormers v Jaguares to open 2018 Super Rugby Lone Proteas legend in Ponting's best-ever XI Transformation group calls for boycott of Kings
5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Lone Proteas legend in Ponting's best-ever XI Are Bulls being fair on Boks? Joburg Open makes SA golf history Bok changes won't spell panic

Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 