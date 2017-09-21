NZ Rugby ponders RWC 2023 vote

Cape Town - New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will be influenced by a recommendation from a World Rugby executive committee before voting on who they want to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, chief executive Steve Tew said.

According to the Stuff website, France, Ireland and South Africa, who will formally present their bids to World Rugby in London next week, have already given NZ Rugby an insight into why they should win the right to host the event.

"All three countries, actually, have visited New Zealand and presented to our board so we have got a good feel for what they have," Tew said, describing the bids as compelling.

Although South Africa are a member of the SANZAAR family it appears NZ Rugby will not be swayed by their geographical proximity, or the fact the Springboks form a key component of the Rugby Championship.

Tew noted World Rugby would appoint a couple of companies to unpick the bids from the three countries before providing an evaluation for Rugby World Cup Ltd.

That will be reported to a RWC executive committee and they will make a recommendation based on that to the council. The NZ Rugby board will give a mandate as to who their organisation will vote for.



"It is fair to say we will be heavily influenced by the recommendation," Tew acknowledged.

"It seems odd to have an independent evaluation process done and then ignore the recommendation. Unless there is a very, very good reason to do that. We don't play any other games in rugby, so that is where we are at."

While there has always been an evaluation process, this is the first time a "recommendation" will be made by the RWC executive committee.

"There are very good bids," Tew added.

"All are putting a decent chunk of money on the table which is important because World Rugby only generates four years worth of expense income in the one event."

The final decision on who will host the tournament will be announced on Wednesday, November 15.