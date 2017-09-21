NZ Rugby ponders RWC 2023 vote

Cape Town - New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will be influenced by a recommendation from a World Rugby
executive committee before voting on who they want to host the 2023
Rugby World Cup, chief executive Steve Tew said.
According to the Stuff website, France, Ireland and
South Africa, who will formally present their bids to World Rugby in
London next week, have already given NZ Rugby an insight into why they
should win the right to host the event.
"All three countries,
actually, have visited New Zealand and presented to our board so we have
got a good feel for what they have," Tew said, describing the bids as
compelling.
Although South Africa are a member of the SANZAAR family it appears NZ
Rugby will not be swayed by their geographical proximity, or the fact
the Springboks form a key component of the Rugby Championship.
Tew noted World Rugby would appoint a couple of companies to unpick
the bids from the three countries before providing an evaluation for
Rugby World Cup Ltd.
That will be reported to a RWC executive
committee and they will make a recommendation based on that to the
council. The NZ Rugby board will give a mandate as to who their
organisation will vote for.
"It is fair to say we will be heavily influenced by the recommendation," Tew acknowledged.
"It
seems odd to have an independent evaluation process done and then
ignore the recommendation. Unless there is a very, very good reason to
do that. We don't play any other games in rugby, so that is where we are
at."
While there has always been an evaluation process, this is the first
time a "recommendation" will be made by the RWC executive committee.
"There are very good bids," Tew added.
"All
are putting a decent chunk of money on the table which is important
because World Rugby only generates four years worth of expense income in
the one event."
The final decision on who will host the tournament will be announced on Wednesday, November 15.