Six Nations

Trimble ruled out of Six Nations

2017-03-05 22:15
Andrew Trimble (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Ireland wing Andrew Trimble has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after he injured his hand in Ulster's win over Treviso in Belfast on Friday.

The 70-Test veteran broke a bone in his hand in his side's 19-7 triumph and will miss the upcoming matches against Wales and England.

Trimble came off the bench in Ireland's 19-9 win over France in their Round 3 clash in Dublin.

He will be joined on the sidelines by second-row Ultan Dillane, who will undergo surgery this week for an ongoing shoulder issue. Dillane will be ruled out of action for eight to 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, Rob Kearney is progressing well through his rehab of a groin injury and is expected to train fully on Monday.

Trimble's Ulster colleague Tommy Bowe has been added to the Ireland squad.

Read more on:    ireland  |  six nations  |  andrew trimble  |  rugby
