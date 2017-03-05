Trimble ruled out of Six Nations

Cape Town - Ireland
wing Andrew Trimble has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations
after he injured his hand in Ulster's win over Treviso in Belfast on
Friday.
The 70-Test veteran broke a bone in his hand in his side's 19-7
triumph and will miss the upcoming matches against Wales and England.
Trimble came off the bench in Ireland's 19-9 win over France in their Round 3 clash in Dublin.
He will be joined on the sidelines by second-row Ultan Dillane, who
will undergo surgery this week for an ongoing shoulder issue. Dillane
will be ruled out of action for eight to 10 weeks.
Meanwhile, Rob Kearney is progressing well through his rehab of a
groin injury and is expected to train fully on Monday.
Trimble's Ulster
colleague Tommy Bowe has been added to the Ireland squad.