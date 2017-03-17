NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

Scots draft in Gilchrist in late change

2017-03-17 15:41
Vern Cotter (Gallo)
Related Links

London - Scotland have been forced to hand a starting berth to Grant Gilchrist for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Italy after Richie Gray failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Gray was originally included in the Scotland line-up named by head coach Vern Cotter on Thursday despite suffering the muscle problem in last weekend's thrashing by England.

But 24 hours later Scottish Rugby announced the Toulouse star was ruled out of the showdown at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh forward Gilchrist was not in the initial list of substitutes, but he has been drafted into the team ahead of Tim Swinson, who remains on the bench.

Gilchrist has earned 15 caps for Scotland since making his debut in 2013.

Having defeated Ireland and Wales, the Scot are aiming for three Six Nations victories for the first time since 2006 in what will be Cotter's last match as coach.

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg; 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Alex Dunbar, 11 Tim Visser; 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 John Barclay (captain); 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Grant Gilchrist; 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Ross Ford, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Tim Swinson, 20 Cornell du Preez, 21 Henry Pyrgos, 22 Duncan Weir, 23 Matt Scott

Italy

15 Edoardo Padovani; 14 Angelo Esposito, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 12 Luke McLean, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti; 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Edoardo Gori; 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Abraham Steyn, 6 Maxime Mbanda; 5 George Biagi, 4 Marco Fuser; 3 Lorenzo Cittadini, 2 Ornel Gega, 1 Andrea Lovotti.

Substitutes: 16 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17 Sami Panico, 18 Dario Chistolini, 19 Dries Van Schalkwyk, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Francesco Minto, 22 Marcello Violi, 23 Luca Sperandio.

Read more on:    scotland  |  six nations  |  grant gilchrist  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Paris rugby merger still on the cards

22 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Bavuma put Proteas on top As it happened Crusaders 33-24 Blues Trott picks former Proteas duo in best ever XI Big Morne: Another batting milestone! De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas
Francois Venter chats to Sport24 De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Ackermann ponders move to England The story behind Palmer's umbrella logo Blitzboks hit with triple injury blow

Fixtures
18 March 2017
Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield 14:30
France v Wales, Stade de France 16:45
Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium 19:00
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2017 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 