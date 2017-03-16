NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

RWC rankings at stake in Six Nations finale

2017-03-16 14:51
Rugby World Cup (File)
Related Links

London - Six Nations champions England may be bidding for a Grand Slam when they face Ireland this weekend but they won't be the only team with something to play for on Saturday's final day of the Championship.

The climax to the 2017 Six Nations also marks the last round of international matches before the 2019 World Cup pool draw takes place in the Japanese city of Kyoto on May 10.

Leading teams will be split into three bands of four based on their position in the world rankings for a seeded draw.

The aim is to prevent too many of the world's leading nations ending up in the same pool ahead of the quarter-finals and ensure an even spread of competition in the group phase.

Only the top two sides from each of the four pools will go through to the last eight at Japan 2019, so the better your world ranking or seeding, the more chance you have of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Not that it always works like that in practice.

Wales had dropped down to the third tier for the 2015 World Cup and found themselves in a pool with England and Australia.

But it was hosts England who missed out on the quarter-finals following successive defeats by Australia and Wales at Twickenham.

By contrast victory in Dublin on Saturday would see England set a new record of 19 consecutive Tests wins by a leading rugby union nations, beating the mark of world champions New Zealand.

Defeat for the Irish would see them drop out of the top band if Wales beat France in Paris.

France could find themselves in the same World Cup pool as New Zealand and South Africa for example, if they lose by more than 15 points to Wales in Paris and drop out of the top eight.

In that case, Argentina would move into the top eight and the Pumas would also climb the rankings if Scotland lost by more than 15 points to Italy.

Current World Cup draw bands:

Band One: New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

Band Two: Scotland, Wales, South Africa, France

Band Three: Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Italy

Note: These are the 12 teams that qualified based on their top-three finish in pool play during the 2015 World Cup. The other eight teams for the 2019 World Cup will emerge from a global qualifying process.

Leading World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 94.78

2. England 91.02

3. Australia 86.35

4. Ireland 83.18

5. Scotland 82.18

6. Wales 82.16

7. South Africa 81.79

8. France 81.21

9. Argentina 79.91

10. Fiji 76.46

11. Japan 74.22

12. Georgia 74.14

13. Tonga 71.94

14. Italy 71.17

Read more on:    six nations  |  rwc 2019  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Copy the Kiwis – Jake

2017-03-16 09:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pressure on SA despite Duminy heroics Players floored as Aussie game turns ugly Mehrtens: ‘Stupid’ Super Rugby system doesn’t need SA Super Rugby: Weekend teams Shock new name emerges as favourite for Bafana job
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! Kings skipper: Ref was soft on Stormers Blitzboks go down in Vancouver final Federer cruises, Anderson ousted

Fixtures
18 March 2017
Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield 14:30
France v Wales, Stade de France 16:45
Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium 19:00
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2017 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 