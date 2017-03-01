Rankings slide disappoints Welsh boss

Cape Town - Welsh Rugby Union chairperson Gareth Davies has admitted he is disappointed with his side's recent slide down the World Rugby rankings.

Losses to England and Scotland have seen Wales slip from fifth to seventh, with defeats to Ireland and France possibly leaving them in ninth.

Therefore the pressure is on ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw, which takes place in May this year, as that is based on those rankings.

"It's not so much the World Cup. The disappointment would be if we finish ninth," Davies told BBC Sport when asked about the recent slip.

"I think Wales should be far higher up the world rankings than that and I think we've been aiming this year to establish ourselves as fourth in the world.

"So if we end up as seventh, eighth or ninth it falls short of where we wanted to be so that's the biggest disappointment, not so much the World Cup.

"They've got two games Ireland and France left to bring some redemption I suppose."