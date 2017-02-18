NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

O'Shea argues for Six Nations expansion

2017-02-18 19:30
Conor O'Shea (Getty)
London - Italy head coach Conor O'Shea says that shrinking the Six Nations is counterproductive to the growth of the game.

The former Harlequins coach says that talk of dropping of Italy from the Six Nations would be detrimental to rugby in Europe and that they should instead expand the tournament.

"It was the four nations, then five," O'Shea told The Times.

"We should be expanding, not going the other way.

"Over the last 30 Six Nations matches before this year Scotland had won one more than Italy, and go back to my day and Ireland would have been relegated a few times.

"I look at it and think Italy has the third-biggest economy in Europe. If we want to grow the game, rugby can ill afford to say, 'We don't need you.' If we get our act together then the whole conversation becomes a moot point anyway."


Read more on:    italy  |  six nations  |  conor o'shea  |  rugby
