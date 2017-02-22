NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

North returns from injury to boost Wales

2017-02-22 11:30
George North (Getty Images)
Related Links
  Video

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!

2017-02-22 11:07

Mark Keohane makes his Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!

Cardiff - George North has returned after injury to the Wales team announced on Wednesday for Saturday's Six Nations international away to Scotland.

North replaced Alex Cuthbert, heavily criticised for his role in Wales's 21-16 defeat by defending champions England in Cardiff earlier this month, in what was the only change to the starting side.

There was less than an hour before kick-off at the Principality Stadium when Northampton powerhouse wing North failed a fitness test on a leg injury and was replaced by Cuthbert.

England came from behind to win when, with just four minutes left, Elliot Daly scored a dramatic try in the corner after opposing wing Cuthbert missed a tackle.

Coach Rob Howley's decision to select Cardiff flyer Cuthbert, now no longer even in the matchday 23 for this weekend's visit to Murrayfield, against England was slammed as a "blind hope" call by former Wales wing Shane Williams.

Meanwhile Howley resisted the temptation to restore Taulupe Faletau, who came off the bench against England, to the starting side.

He instead retained a back-row of Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and Sam Warburton. 

The experienced Faletau was again among the replacements, with fit-again lock Luke Charteris back on the bench.

Scotland, beaten 22-16 by France last time out, are due to name their side on Thursday.

"We have been able to select from a position of strength which is a huge positive and it is good to welcome George (North) back into the starting XV and Luke (Charteris) on to the bench,” said Howley in a Welsh Rugby Union statement. 

"In terms of intensity and performance, we stepped up a level against England and we need to take the positives from that performance and take it into 80 minutes against Scotland at Murrayfield," explained Howley, in charge while regular Wales coach Warren Gatland is seconded to the British and Irish Lions ahead of their tour of New Zealand later this year.

"We know what we are capable of and we want to deliver that on Saturday alongside the result, which international rugby is all about," the former Wales and Lions scrum-half added.

Both Wales and Scotland have one win from two matches in this season's Six Nations, with the Welsh beating Italy 33-7 in Rome first time up and the Scots launching their campaign with a 27-22 win at home to Ireland.

Teams:

Scotland

TBA

Wales

15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Scott Williams, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Sam Warburton, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Jake Ball, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Rob Evans
 
Substitutes: 16 Scott Baldwin, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Samson Lee, 19 Luke Charteris, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Sam Davies, 23 Jamie Roberts

Read more on:    wales  |  scotland  |  six nations  |  george north  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Fit-again Afrika back for Blitzboks

2017-02-22 11:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas edged in Christchurch thriller, streak ends Super Rugby: Weekend teams 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL Marais set to start at fullback for Stormers Lions SA's best shot at Super-glory - bookies
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
25 February 2017
Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield 16:25
Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium 18:50
26 February 2017
England v Italy, Twickenham 17:00
10 March 2017
Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium 22:05
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2017 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 