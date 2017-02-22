'Laidlaw a massive loss for Scotland' - Webb

Cape Town - Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb believes Greig Laidlaw's absence for the rest of the Six Nations will be "a massive loss" for Scotland.

The duo would have faced each other at Murrayfield on Saturday but Laidlaw's ankle injury, which he sustained in Scotland's loss to France in Paris in Round 2, brought his participation in the tournament to an abrupt end.

And although Scotland impressed in that narrow defeat to les Bleus and their win over Ireland in the tournament opener, Laidlaw's captaincy and excellent goalkicking will be missed in their remaining matches.

"Them losing Greig is a massive loss - as a leader and as a kicker as well," said Webb.

"His accuracy off the tee is pretty impressive, so whoever replaces him will be putting in a lot of practice this week."

Laidlaw's place is set to be taken by Ali Price and Webb expects the 23-year-old to give a good account of himself this weekend.

"He has been playing in the Glasgow team which has been full of confidence last season and this season," added the Ospreys stalwart.

"He has a good understanding with Finn Russell at nine and 10, so he is likely to start.

"They have got lots of attacking threats, so they will want to play some rugby as well, especially with Finn Russell at 10. He has been pulling the strings for Glasgow, and Stuart Hogg has been carving it up for the last two games."