Kidney blow rules Strauss out of Six Nations

Cape Town - Scotland No 8 Josh Strauss will take no further part in the Six Nations after sustaining an injury to his kidney.



The 30-year-old suffered a blow to his side in Scotland's game against France on Sunday.

After completing the match, he was scanned in Paris.

Both the scan, and the player, were reviewed at Spire Murrayfield Hospital back in Scotland, where the full extent of the injury was confirmed.

Strauss will now return to his club Glasgow Warriors for further care and a review of the injury will be scheduled in approximately six weeks’ time.