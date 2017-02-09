NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

Ireland start Ryan and Healy

2017-02-09 16:56
Cian Healy (AFP)
Cape Town - Ireland have made two changes to their starting line-up that will take on Conor O'Shea's Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday.

Donnacha Ryan partners Devin Toner at lock while Cian Healy comes in at loosehead to join hooker Rory Best and tighthead Tadhg Furlong.

The back-row trio of Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien and CJ Stander combine for just their fourth Test start with Paddy Jackson and Conor Murray named at half-back.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose fill the midfield berths with Rob Kearney at fullback flanked by Simon Zebo and Keith Earls on the wings.

The replacements named for the game in Rome are Niall Scannell, Jack McGrath, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley and Craig Gilroy.

Teams

Ireland

15 Rob Kearney, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Simon Zebo, 10 Paddy Jackson, 9 Conor Murray, 8 Jamie Heaslip, 7 Sean O'Brien, 6 CJ Stander, 5 Devin Toner, 4 Donnacha Ryan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rory Best (c), 1 Cian Healy

Substitutes: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 John Ryan, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Josh van der Flier, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 Ian Keatley, 23 Craig Gilroy

Italy

15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Angelo Esposito, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 12 Luke Mclean, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Edoardo Gori, 8 Sergio Parisse (c), 7 Simone Favaro, 6 Maxime Mbanda, 5 Andries van Schalkwyk, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Lorenzo Cittadini, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1 Andrea Lovotti 

Substitutes: 16 Ornel Gega, 17 Sami Panico, 18 Dario Chistolini, 19 George Biagi, 20 Abraham Steyn, 21 Giorgio Bronzini, 22 Tommaso Allan, 23 Michele Campagnaro


