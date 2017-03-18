Ireland deny England record-breaking win

Dublin - Peter O'Mahony made the most of a late call-up to lead a superb defensive effort as Ireland beat England 13-9 to deny the visitors a record-breaking Grand Slam victory in Dublin on Saturday.

Had England, who'd already won a second straight Six Nations title, come out on top they would have surpassed the record of 18 consecutive Test wins they share with world champions New Zealand and become the first side in the Six Nations era to complete back-to-back Grand Slams.

But Ireland, who ended the All Blacks' winning streak with a 40-29 win in Chicago in November, proved too strong at a rainswept Lansdowne Road.

They scored the only try of the match when lock Iain Henderson went over in the 24th minute, with the rest of their points kicked by fly-half Jonathan Sexton.

All England, who ran in seven tries during last week's 61-21 rout of Scotland, had to show for their efforts were three Owen Farrell penalties as they suffered their first defeat under Australian coach Eddie Jones.

O'Mahony, who only started after fellow back-row Jamie Heaslip was ruled out after rolling his ankle in the warm-up, exemplified Ireland's display, with his line-out steal six minutes from time denying England hope of a potentially match-winning try.

Three times before in the 2000s had England arrived in Dublin just one win away from a Grand Slam but only on one of those occasions, their World Cup winning year of 2003, had they come away with the cherished prize.

Five years ago they suffered a 24-8 loss to Ireland when 80 minutes away from a Slam and England's side on Saturday contained several survivors from that match, including captain Dylan Hartley.

Ireland, already without Conor Murray after the star scrum-half was injured in a 22-9 defeat by Wales in Cardiff that effectively ended their title hopes last week, lost Heaslip just before the kick-off.

Despite the disruption, Ireland made a ferocious start and they nearly had a try in the ninth minute.

Ireland captain Rory Best produced a reverse pass worthy of a centre rather than a hooker to Jared Payne and the fullback in turn found Keith Earls only for the wing to knock under pressure from England's defence.

But England had infringed and Sexton kicked Ireland into a 3-0 lead with a simple penalty.

It was not long, however, before Farrell, whose father Andy is now Ireland's defence coach, drew England level with a 35-metre penalty after an Irish ruck offence.

Irish playmaker Sexton, often the recipient of rough treatment, was tackled late in the 20th minute by Maro Itoje.

French referee Jerome Garces gave the blindside flanker a talking to, rather than a yellow card, and Sexton kicked the resulting penalty deep for an attacking line-out.

Ireland battered away at England's line, with No 8 Billy Vunipola eventually conceding a penalty.

Rather than go for goal, Ireland opted for a line-out just five metres out.

Best found his man and from the catch and drive, Henderson, chosen ahead of Devin Toner, stretched out for a 24th minute try. Sexton converted and Ireland led 10-3.

Roared on by a capacity crowd, Ireland attacked again only for Earls to once more lose the ball in contact.

Half-time saw coach Joe Schmidt replace Earls with Test debutant Andrew Conway, while Jones brought on Mako Vunipola in place of prop Joe Marler.

Farrell cut the lead to 10-6 with a 47-metre penalty early in the second half.

England, however, were still four points down heading into the last quarter.

If ever they needed their replacements or "finishers" as Jones likes to call them, it was now.

But instead Sexton, after another late tackle, extended Ireland's lead with a superb long-range penalty from wide out on the left.

Farrell's third penalty made it 13-9 but that was as close as it got, with Hartley collecting the Six Nations trophy on the back of a defeat.