NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

France topple Wales after 100 minutes

2017-03-18 19:33
George North of Wales and Virimi Vakatawa of France (Getty)
Related Links

Paris - Camille Lopez converted a Camille Chat try after 20 minutes of stoppage time to seal a nail-biting 20-18 victory for France over Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wales looked like victors at the Stade de France after Leigh Halfpenny booted six penalties to hand the visitors an 18-13 lead going into the closing minutes.

But France, whose gameplan thrived around their monster pack, pressed and had a series of scrums on the Welsh line, Chat eventually bundled over from close range and namesake Lopez earning the hard-fought win to buck a five-match losing streak to Wales.

It was a remarkable finish to a stop-start game in which both sides suffered from poor execution and a host of inopportune turnovers.

Welsh prop Samson Lee even had time to serve out his 10 minutes in the sin bin and return to the pitch as English referee Wayne Barnes struggled to keep count of front-row comings and goings.

Wales withstood a full-frontal French assault in the opening 20 minutes in which centre Remi Lamerat scored the only try of the first half.

Lopez missed an early penalty and spurned a second attempt to go for touch deep in the Welsh 22m line after a clean break from unheralded La Rochelle flanker Kevin Gourdon, one of the finds of the championship.

They lost the line-out but from the resulting clearance, Lopez was on hand with a clever dink over the rushing defence, Lamerat gathering for the opening try.

Lopez converted, and with the Wales pack creaking at the set piece, No 8 Louis Picamoles and Gourdon ensured the pressure was all on the visitors, George North producing a try-saving tackle as Fijian-born winger Virimi Vakatawa was sent clear.

Lopez extended France's lead with a penalty before Vakatawa was shown a yellow card for knocking down a Dan Biggar pass to North with the line abegging. Halfpenny got Wales on the scoreboard with the resulting penalty and booted a second just before Vakatawa made his return to the pitch.

Against all odds, a third Halfpenny penalty pulled Wales to a one-point difference at half-time.

Rhys Webb was lucky not to get carded for taking out France skipper Guilhem Guirado off the ball early in the second period as the home side ratcheted up the pressure.

Another collapsed Welsh scrum resulted in a penalty and France opted for a second bite rather than going for the posts, but this time Barnes favoured Wales and another opportunity for the home side went begging.

To make matters worse, Halfpenny booted his fourth penalty, from 55 metres, to give Wales the lead for the first time of the game.

Brice Dulin showed why he has usurped South African-born Scott Spedding at full-back for France by producing a couple of jinking runs that set the whistle-happy sell-out crowd alight.

But referee Barnes soon brought the partisan spectators back to reality with another harsh penalty call, Halfpenny kicking his fifth and sixth penalties either side of a second by Lopez.

Then came the French firestorm of a finish, the capacity crowd on their feet for 20 minutes of extra time.

Chat pummelled over to draw the scores level and Lopez kept his nerve for the winning conversion to ensure France's first victory over Wales since knocking them out of the 2011 World Cup semi-final in New Zealand.

Read more on:    france  |  wales  |  six nations  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions hammer Reds, Skosan scores four

2017-03-18 19:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas cruise to victory at Basin Reserve As it happened: Lions 44-14 Reds Serfontein brace sinks plucky Sunwolves Maharaj sets 'impossible' win for SA Bulls' Bothma has date with citing committee
Francois Venter chats to Sport24 De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Ackermann ponders move to England The story behind Palmer's umbrella logo Blitzboks hit with triple injury blow

Fixtures
18 March 2017
Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium 19:00
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2017 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 