France start Vakatawa, Dulin

Marcoussis - France coach Guy Noves made four changes on
Thursday to his side for this weekend's Six Nations rugby clash in Italy.
Fullback Brice Dulin, wing Virimi Vakatawa, lock Julien Le
Devedec and newcomer Fabien Sanconnie were the changes to the side which lost
19-9 to Ireland in Dublin.
Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc has been named on the bench as he
makes his return from four-months sidelined with a broken arm.
Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, called up on Wednesday as possible
cover for Maxime Machenaud, could get his first start like Sanconnie at the
Stadio Olimpico.
France lost against England and Ireland but beat Scotland,
while Italy are heading for another wooden spoon after consecutive defeats to
Wales, Ireland and England.
It is the 40th time the sides will meet, France winning 36
of their previous encounters and Italy three. Italy's last win over France came
at the Olimpico in 2013.
Teams
Italy
TBA
France:
15 Brice Dulin, 14 Noa Nakaitaci, 13 Rémi Lamerat, 12
Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8
Louis Picamoles, 7 Kévin Gourdon, 6 Fabien Sanconnie, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4
Julien Le Devedec, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Cyril
Baille
Substitutes: 16 Christopher Tolofua, 17 Uini Atonio, 18 Eddy Ben
Arous, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Bernard Le Roux, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22
Francois Trinh-Duc, 23 Yoann Huget