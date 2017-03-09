France start Vakatawa, Dulin

Marcoussis - France coach Guy Noves made four changes on Thursday to his side for this weekend's Six Nations rugby clash in Italy.



Fullback Brice Dulin, wing Virimi Vakatawa, lock Julien Le Devedec and newcomer Fabien Sanconnie were the changes to the side which lost 19-9 to Ireland in Dublin.



Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc has been named on the bench as he makes his return from four-months sidelined with a broken arm.



Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, called up on Wednesday as possible cover for Maxime Machenaud, could get his first start like Sanconnie at the Stadio Olimpico.



France lost against England and Ireland but beat Scotland, while Italy are heading for another wooden spoon after consecutive defeats to Wales, Ireland and England.



It is the 40th time the sides will meet, France winning 36 of their previous encounters and Italy three. Italy's last win over France came at the Olimpico in 2013.

Teams

Italy

TBA

France:

15 Brice Dulin, 14 Noa Nakaitaci, 13 Rémi Lamerat, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kévin Gourdon, 6 Fabien Sanconnie, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Julien Le Devedec, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Cyril Baille

Substitutes: 16 Christopher Tolofua, 17 Uini Atonio, 18 Eddy Ben Arous, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Bernard Le Roux, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Francois Trinh-Duc, 23 Yoann Huget