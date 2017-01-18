Fit-again Spedding named in France squad

Paris - France coach Guy Noves on Wednesday named a 32-man training squad ahead of the Six Nations.



South African-born fullback Scott Spedding retained his place in the squad.

The 30-year-old Spedding, who was born in Krugersdorp, boasts 18 Test caps since debuting for his adopted country in 2014.

His last appearance came against Australia in Paris last November, during which he was injured and missed the chance to face the All Blacks in France's final Test of 2016.



Noves also recalled centre Yann David, more than seven years after his last call-up for Les Bleus.

David last appeared for France in a Test against New Zealand in 2009, but the 28-year-old is well known to former Toulouse coach Noves and has been in good form for the southwestern club this season.

Noves also named an uncapped pair in La Rochelle prop Mohamed Boughanmi and Brive backrow forward Fabien Sanconnie in the squad.

Veteran centres Maxime Mermoz and Mathieu Bastareaud, flyhalf Jules Plisson and fullback Brice Dulin all missed the cut for a squad that did however include flank Raphael Lakafia and fullback Geoffrey Palis.

France kick off their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on February 4. They then host Scotland a eight days later before travelling to Ireland on February 25. An away game against Italy on March 11 is followed by a final home game against Wales a week later.

France's 32-man training squad for the Six Nations:

Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Eddy Ben Arous, Mohamed Boughanmi, Djibril Camara, Camille Chat, Damien Chouly, Yann David, Jean-Marc Doussain, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Loann Goujon, Kevin Gourdon, Guilhem Guirado, Yoann Huget, Arthur Iturria, Raphael Lakafia, Remi Lamerat, Julien Le Devedec, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, Yoann Maestri, Clement Maynadier, Noa Nakaitaci, Geoffrey Palis, Louis Picamoles, Fabien Sanconnie, Baptiste Serin, Rabah Slimani, Scott Spedding, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Virimi Vakatawa