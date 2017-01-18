NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

Fit-again Spedding named in France squad

2017-01-18 15:04
Scott Spedding (Getty Images)
Related Links

Paris - France coach Guy Noves on Wednesday named a 32-man training squad ahead of the Six Nations.

South African-born fullback Scott Spedding retained his place in the squad.

The 30-year-old Spedding, who was born in Krugersdorp, boasts 18 Test caps since debuting for his adopted country in 2014.

His last appearance came against Australia in Paris last November, during which he was injured and missed the chance to face the All Blacks in France's final Test of 2016.

Noves also recalled centre Yann David, more than seven years after his last call-up for Les Bleus.

David last appeared for France in a Test against New Zealand in 2009, but the 28-year-old is well known to former Toulouse coach Noves and has been in good form for the southwestern club this season.

Noves also named an uncapped pair in La Rochelle prop Mohamed Boughanmi and Brive backrow forward Fabien Sanconnie in the squad.

Veteran centres Maxime Mermoz and Mathieu Bastareaud, flyhalf Jules Plisson and fullback Brice Dulin all missed the cut for a squad that did however include flank Raphael Lakafia and fullback Geoffrey Palis.

France kick off their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on February 4. They then host Scotland a eight days later before travelling to Ireland on February 25. An away game against Italy on March 11 is followed by a final home game against Wales a week later.

France's 32-man training squad for the Six Nations:

Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Eddy Ben Arous, Mohamed Boughanmi, Djibril Camara, Camille Chat, Damien Chouly, Yann David, Jean-Marc Doussain, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Loann Goujon, Kevin Gourdon, Guilhem Guirado, Yoann Huget, Arthur Iturria, Raphael Lakafia, Remi Lamerat, Julien Le Devedec, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, Yoann Maestri, Clement Maynadier, Noa Nakaitaci, Geoffrey Palis, Louis Picamoles, Fabien Sanconnie, Baptiste Serin, Rabah Slimani, Scott Spedding, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Virimi Vakatawa

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Marinos: Super Rugby 'strategic review' under way

18 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB riddle could destabilise Proteas One Protea in Broad’s best ever XI Boks: No excuses for Coetzee in 2017 Potgieter relishing return to Bulls AB out of England Test series, will play IPL
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2016 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 